Rudra trailer: Ajay Devgn looks promising as a ruthless cop in his edge-of-the-seat debut web series – watch

The suspense filled trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut web series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is out and Ajay's role is being touted as possibly the grayest character that one may have never witnessed before.

The suspense filled trailer of 's debut web series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness has been released online and the actor looks quite promising as a ruthless cop in his edge-of-the-seat thriller. Ajay's role is being touted as possibly the grayest character that one may have never witnessed before. The six-episode series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Produced by Applause Entertainment, Rudra series is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and it also stars Raashii Khanna, , , among others in pivotal roles. It will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.