View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s new song Rula Deti Hai was recently released. Now, a new BTS video is out in which we can see the real-life couple getting intimate in a pool. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Pani me agg lag jayegi.” Many others are reacting with fire and heart emojis. Have a look. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares a cute picture with Karan Kundrra; her caption is on-point