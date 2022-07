View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is one of the most talked about celebrity kids in show business. Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be the God of Cricket in India and his son and daughter, Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar are naturally the talks of the town for various reasons. Recently, Sara was spotted in the city. The gorgeous beauty who has been setting Instagram on fire with her reels and gorgeous videos and photoshoots was seen in a causal avatar this time. Sara Tendulkar wore black pants and a white top. She tied her hair halfway and flashed a smile when she saw the media. Sara Tendulkar has been making it to the entertainment news a lot lately.

However, Sara Tendulkar is getting brutally trolled by the netizens. She is being called 'aunty', 'steamed momo' and whatnot. Some are posting about Shubman Gill in the comments. Some even said that she looks 'Nepali'. One of the netizens trolled her for her height.