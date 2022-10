View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Saif Ali Khan and are proud parents to their sons and Jehangir Ali Khan. Just a week after coming back from London and post Diwali celebration, Saif and Kareena along with their sons left for an undisclosed location. As they were spotted at the Mumbai airport, Saif and Kareena gave a glimpse of their parenting skills. While Saif was seen walking alongside Taimur who couldn't resist himself from pulling down his pants. Saif was all smiles and politely told him to stop doing that. Taimur just smiled and obeyed his father. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Vayu to Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie: Bollywood celebs who love twinning with their kids

Kareena, on the other hand, was seen carrying her baby son Jeh in her arms and making her way through a sea of fans. Though she appeared disinterested with the people around, Jeh was enjoying his time looking at the people while resting his head on his mommy's shoulder. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan follows dad Saif Ali Khan and takes up music; spotted with a mini guitar at the airport [View Photos]