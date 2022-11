View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol is back in the movie line and this time with another women-centric movie named Salaam Venky, which is slated to release on December 9. The actress took to her social media handle to release the trailer of her next film, on the occasion of Children's Day. As seen in the trailer, Kajol is shown to be a single mother who faces a lot of challenges. Reportedly, the film is inspired by real life events. Vishal Jethwa's character makes you cry in every scene. Watch the overwhelming trailer of Salaam Venky right here. This is for the first time that Kajol and director Revathy have come together to show the story of a mother who is undergoing the most difficult time of her life.