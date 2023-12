Every year, Salman Khan gives a return gift to his fans on his birthday. And as he turns 58 today, he has continued with the tradition.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular stars in the country. He had two releases this year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. Salman continued to win hearts with both movies. The handsome hunk has turned 58 years old today. It's difficult to see one of the popular superstars ageing. However, he is ageing fine! After celebrating his birthday with his near and dear ones last night, Salman Khan has carried on with the tradition of giving a return gift to his fans. He came out on the balcony of his apartment and waved at his fans. It was a sea of fans who gathered outside Galaxy Apartments to get a glimpse of the star. Salman did not disappoint his fans and made an appearance. He wore a simple grey tee and was seen standing with his father, Salim Khan on the balcony.

Salman has got birthday wishes from everyone, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Karan Johar, Sunil Grover, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs. On the work front, he has Tiger vs Pathaan and a movie with Karan Johar.