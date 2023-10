Andaaz Apna Apna fans would be going gaga right now on seeing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together. They both hugged each other at Dono movie screening.

Oh! how we love Bollywood reunions! We are talking about Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who had a reunion at the Dono movie screening. Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol is making his Bollywood debut and a special celebs screening is being held in the city. Salman is very close to the Deols and Aamir has now grown close. After the Gadar 2 success bash, Salman and Aamir have yet again shown their support to the Deol family by attending the Dono movie screening. Salman met Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan on the red carpet. And Salman gave a jhappi to Aamir and Junaid both. It was so heartwarming to see. Aamir and Salman chatted a little before posing for the paparazzi.

Salman Khan has been promoting Rajveer's upcoming new movie on social media as well. He is like a son to the Deols and hence, it's no surprise that Salman is one of the first to attend the special movie premiere. Aamir Khan recently joined hands with Sunny for a movie. It is going to be a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial called Lahore, 1947. Now, we just wait for Shah Rukh Khan to make an appearance. And then it will be just like Gadar 2 success party.