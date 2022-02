View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingkhantr)

, along with , , and others, is currently in Dubai for the Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded. Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online and fans have been circulating them on social media platforms. However, one video of Salman performingJumme Ki Raat hookstep with Pooja Hegde has grabbed the attention for all the wrong reasons. The video shows Salman trying his best to perform his popular hookstep from the original song featuring . But Pooja's short dress made it very difficult. Salman still attempted the step with Pooja who too looked excited. However, Salman got brutally trolled by netizens who called the video cringe and inappropriate. Salman and Pooja will be sharing screen together in their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is all set to release on Eid 2023. Also Read - Salman Khan performs with Disha Patani at Da-Bangg Tour; netizens troll him, 'Bhai baap lag raha hai Disha ka'