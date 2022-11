Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the country. He has been ruling the hearts of his fans and admirers ever since he stepped into the industry. Salman Khan has also given some of the most romantic songs to the audience. He has fans in all age groups. Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 host romanced boxed Nikhat Zareen in a recent video. It seems the Tiger 3 actor met Nikhat and the latter, being an ardent fan of Salman took the opportunity to romance him on one of his iconic songs. Salman Khan and Nikhat Zareen grooved to Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya originally featuring Salman with Revathy. The video is a treat for all Salman Khan fans and Nikhat Zareen admirers.