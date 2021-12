Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles and seduces in the BTS of latest magazine photoshoot - watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

is known for her performances in South movies and this year she made a fantastic Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man season 2. Well, she has become a household name and recently, she was featured on ELLE magazine’s digital cover. Samantha’s glamorous avatars are being loved by her fans, and we have to say that the actress is looking gorgeous in this photoshoot video. We will get to see Samantha next in Pushpa: The Rise. The actress has a special dance number in the movie. As a lead, she will be seen in films like Shaakuntalam (Telugu) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil). Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares proof of how her mother is helping her amidst divorce with Naga Chaitanya