View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was seen at the Critics Choice Awards 2022. She wore a deep neck long gown. Some fans are trolling the actress for her fashion choice. Wrote a user, “Jo kapda upar pehana chaiye tha wo nicche jhadu laga raha hai.” Another one commented, “Ye kaisa dress hai” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Critics Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a deep neck gown; Konkona Sen Sharma charms in a black outfit – see pics