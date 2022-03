View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Shrivastava (@the_naive_nihilist)

Zomato recently announced that they would be delivering certain items in 10 minutes. The move has left netizens divided as many feel it will compromise the safety of the delivery people. Many are also of the opinion that the quality of the food might not be good. Amid the debate, a fan shared a scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. featuring and and called it the 'first ever 10 min delivery'. Have a look. It's quite hilarious.