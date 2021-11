View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

has always been warm towards to the paparazzi and never fails to greet them with a namaste (joined hands). She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re which also stars and in the lead. She made a stunning appearance at the launch of Chaka Chak song. However, things got a bit ugly while she was leaving the venue. One of her security guards pushed a paparazzi on the way. When Sara got to know about the incident, she scolded the security guard and asked them not to indulge in such activities. She also apologised to the paparazzi for the inconvenience. As the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't stop praising her and complimented her for bringing up her daughter well. Also Read - Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan tries to win Dhanush over with her seductive power moves – watch video