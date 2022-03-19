videos

Sasta Shark Tank: Ashish Chanchlani playing Ashneer Grover's parody Paneer Grover to perfection will leave you in splits – watch video

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has come up with a parody version of Shark Tank India called as Sasta Shark Tank wherein he plays Paneer Grover, parody of Ashneer Grover.

BollywoodLife   |    March 19, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Shark Tank India has been a successful reality show that managed to hit the right chord of the audience. Several memes continue to flood the internet even after the first season concluded a few months ago. Now, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has come up with a parody version of Shark Tank India called as Sasta Shark Tank wherein he plays Paneer Grover, parody of Ashneer Grover. The parody show also features Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta) and Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). The video also shows pitchers coming up with bizarre ideas, which will surely leave you in splits.

