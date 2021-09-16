videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds' transition from the virtual to real world promises to be a fun, uplifting action-comedy

Videos

Life sneak peek: This intriguing clip from Ryan Reynolds' sci fi thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat

SAY WHAT! Ryan Reynolds reveals that Free Guy has 'MIMICKED' Bollywood; says, 'We have NO SHAME at all' – watch video

Ryan Reynolds dropped a video online, where he made a startling revelation that his new sci-fi movie, Free Guy, which releases this Friday, 17th September, in India has completely "mimicked" Bollywood, adding that they've done it because they "have no shame at all". Unexpected and shocking, right?

Russel D'Silva   |    September 16, 2021 9:46 PM IST

Hollywood star Ryan Reynold's new sci-fi movie, Free Guy, which has won over critics in the US and other parts of the world, while also performing amazingly at the box office, will be releasing in theatres across India (except Maharashtra and Kerala) this Friday, 17th September. To promote the movie, Ryan Reynolds dropped a video online, where he made a startling revelation that Free Guy has completely “mimicked” Bollywood, adding that they've done it because they “have no shame at all”. Unexpected and shocking, right? Watch the video above to know why the actor said what he did...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all