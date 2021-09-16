Ryan Reynolds dropped a video online, where he made a startling revelation that his new sci-fi movie, Free Guy, which releases this Friday, 17th September, in India has completely "mimicked" Bollywood, adding that they've done it because they "have no shame at all". Unexpected and shocking, right?

Hollywood star Ryan Reynold's new sci-fi movie, Free Guy, which has won over critics in the US and other parts of the world, while also performing amazingly at the box office, will be releasing in theatres across India (except Maharashtra and Kerala) this Friday, 17th September. To promote the movie, dropped a video online, where he made a startling revelation that Free Guy has completely “mimicked” Bollywood, adding that they've done it because they “have no shame at all”. Unexpected and shocking, right? Watch the video above to know why the actor said what he did...