View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Deepika Padukone's fan-following is crazy and it's fair to call her Bollywood's only female superstar post 2010. That fan-following can take on scary proportions at times though, which Deepika experienced earlier this year, in February. While exiting a restaurant in Mumbai, where the superstar had gone to unwind post her shoot, a huge crowd gathered and mobbed her. Despite the presence of her bodyguard, found it difficult to make it to her car, which was parked a stone's throw away from the restaurant's entrance, so much so that just before reaching the vehicle, her bag was pulled by someone, and it took great effort by her bodyguard and the paparazzi gathered to release it. Watch the scary episode above... Also Read - 'Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love is fake', fans claim they are indulging in PDA after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas post