Shah Rukh Khan always knew Salman Khan would stand by his side through 'thick and thin' and Bhai has proved it – watch THROWBACK video

When Salman Khan was the first Bollywood celebrity to visit Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son, Aryan Khan, was taken into custody by the NCB, he was living up to a prophecy SRK had made back in 2018 on the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum season 3, which Bhai had hosted