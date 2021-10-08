View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_ka_keeda (@bollywood_ka_keeda)

Salman Khan was the first Bollywood celebrity to visit Shah Rukh Khan and after their son, , was taken into custody by the NCB on what people are now claiming to be baseless charges. And it seems like Bhai is just living up to the prophecy SRK had made back in 2018 on the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum season 3, which had hosted. When Sallu had asked , "Do you have anyone who is always there through thick and thin?" pat came the Baadshah of Bollywood's response, "If ever I am in trouble, more importantly, if my family is ever in trouble, I know you are there," to which Salman instantly nodded in agreement with a resounding, "Definitely." Seriously, dost ho toh aisa! Watch the video above...