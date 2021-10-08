Salman Khan was the first Bollywood celebrity to visit Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son, Aryan Khan, was taken into custody by the NCB on what people are now claiming to be baseless charges. And it seems like Bhai is just living up to the prophecy SRK had made back in 2018 on the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum season 3, which Salman Khan had hosted. When Sallu had asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Do you have anyone who is always there through thick and thin?” pat came the Baadshah of Bollywood's response, “If ever I am in trouble, more importantly, if my family is ever in trouble, I know you are there,” to which Salman instantly nodded in agreement with a resounding, “Definitely.” Seriously, dost ho toh aisa! Watch the video above... Also Read - Before drugs case, here are the biggest controversies that Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam battled in the past
