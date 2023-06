The power couple of Bollywood who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans have yet again captured the attention of netizens when they were snapped at the Mumbai airport with their kids Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite a sensation across their social media platforms. The power couple of Bollywood who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans have yet again captured the attention of netizens when they were snapped at the Mumbai airport with their kids Misha and Zain. Shahid donned a dark purple co-ords set that he paired with a cap. Mira on the other hand wore a light purple co-ord set that she wore with a black T-Shirt. They waved at the camera before heading inside to join Zain and Misha who instantly grabbed onto their parents hands.