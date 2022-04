Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted on a dinner date amid break-up rumours – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few weeks ago, there were reports that and Raqesh Bapat were no longer a couple citing that the two were unsure about their relationship. At first, the two didn't react, but later posted a statement on their respective social media handles to dismiss the breakup rumours. Today, the couple were spotted together on a dinner date. Shamita and Raqesh were twinning in black and they happily posed together for the shutterbugs. The two fell in love on the sets of the reality show and expressed their feelings for one another. Post the show, both Shamita and Raqesh were spotted together going on dates and enjoying themselves with each other's families. Also Read - Shamita Shetty reveals how a former boyfriend helped her identify her depression issues