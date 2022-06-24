videos

Watch Next

Videos

Pathaan to Godfather; upcoming movies where Salman Khan will have a cameo

Videos

What to watch this weekend: From Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to JugJugg Jeeyo; check out what's releasing this week

Videos

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan REVEALS why and how he took the first step to bring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar together [Exclusive]

Entertainment News

Throwback Thursday: Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar recalls becoming Queen of Brazil after being crowned Miss World [Watch Video]

Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt pay the perfect ode to Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra's curry westerns in this tailor-made big-screen entertainer

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame.

Russel D'Silva   |    June 24, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Blazing guns, sprawling vistas, rustic environs, gritty undertones and Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt locked in an intense cat-and-mouse game. The trailer of Shamshera has just dropped and it's as fitting a tribute as one could've hoped for to the almost forgotten, glorious days of Bollywood's dacoit drams, also known as curry westerns, made famous by Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. The pre-Independence struggle gives the Shamshera trailer an added flavour to savour. All in all, this one screams big-screen entertainment. Watch it above... Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all