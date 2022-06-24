Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame.

Blazing guns, sprawling vistas, rustic environs, gritty undertones and Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt locked in an intense cat-and-mouse game. The trailer of Shamshera has just dropped and it's as fitting a tribute as one could've hoped for to the almost forgotten, glorious days of Bollywood's dacoit drams, also known as curry westerns, made famous by and . The pre-Independence struggle gives the Shamshera trailer an added flavour to savour. All in all, this one screams big-screen entertainment. Watch it above... Besides and , Shamshera also stars . It's directed by of the Agneepath remake fame.