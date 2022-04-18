Shehnaaz Gill bonds with Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, gets pampered by Baba Siddiqui's daughter at Iftar party proving she's Salman Khan's special guest [Watch Videos]

Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar 2022 Bash was a starry affair as always. Shehnaaz Gill stole the show as she attended the do in a Punjabi dress by Kiran Sandhu. The styling of the outfit was done by Ken Ferns. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Honsla Rakh actress came to the event with designer Ken Ferns, Kaushal Joshi and his fiancee. Shehnaaz Gill was the cynosure of all eyes at the event. As per an EXCLUSIVE report by BollywoodLife, Salman Khan ensured that she did not feel left out at the bash that had superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It seems Shehnaaz Gill won over everyone from the red carpet itself. Here is how.. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with Nick Jonas from her Easter celebration; fans ask, 'Where is the baby' – View Pics

Baba Siddiqui's daughter Arshia is a huge fan of Shehnaaz Gill. From escorting her inside the venue to being by her side 24x7 she made sure that Sana did not feel out of place. It was her first Iftaar party and she ruled it like a queen. Take a look at this video of Arshia Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill....The woman on her left in blue is Arshia Siddiqui.

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani sat besides Shehnaaz Gill. The two women were chatting like besties. She is the girlfriend of Arbaaz Khan and a part of the Khan family. In the same row, we can spot Andriani's parents, and Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Another cute picture of Zareen Khan looking adorably at Shehnaaz Gill has also emerged from the celebrations. She has been her supporter since Bigg Boss 13. They also interacted on the red carpet.

We can see that all of Salman Khan's close friends pampered her a lot. Even photographer Dabboo Ratnani was present for the do. Shehnaaz Gill fans are also trending Always With Shehnaaz.