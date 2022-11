Shehnaaz Gill is going places and winning hearts with her personality everywhere. The actress rose to worldwide fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was very close to actor Sidharth Shukla since Bigg Boss 16. The actor's tragic demise left her in shock. However, Shehnaaz has been taking one step after another and building herself as a brand day by day. Sidharth Shukla supported Shehnaaz Gill like a true friend throughout. Which is why, at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Awards, Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her win to Sidharth. Shehnaaz lifted the trophy for the Best Emerging Face Of Bollywood Award as per reports. Shehnaaz also said her iconic statement/dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, "Tu mera hai aur tu mera hi rahega, theek hai?," and went on to add, "Sidharth Shukla, this is for you." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Aamir Khan grooves at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement, Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more