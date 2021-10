Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita ??‍???‍? #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA ? 15th October @bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #Shindagrewal pic.twitter.com/Rg8riuFtjJ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 8, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill's new promotional video for her Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakhm, with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is downright hilarious. While recreating a scene from the Honsla Rakh trailer, the two girls gang up on , so much so that he has to beg them to stop beating him, and we're guaranteed it'll plaster a smile across your visage. Moreover, it's good to see Shehnaazz Gill finally moving on post Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. Watch the video above... Also Read - Still shattered post Sidharth Shukla’s demise, here’s when Shehnaaz Gill will return to social media [Exclusive]