Shehnaaz Gill gets clicked at the airport, hawk-eyed fans spot her phone wallpaper has THIS picture with Sidharth Shukla - watch video

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport by the paps. The singer and actress was smiles as she posed for the cameramen. Shehnaaz Gill was dressed in the perfect summer combo of blue denims and a nice white shirt. The lady looked radiant. Shehnaaz Gill was seen travelling out of the city after a very long time. The lady has been making waves with her photoshoots of late. The year 2021 was a tough one for Shehnaaz Gill who had to deal with the demise of Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz fans who adored the jodi dearly are showering immense love on every project of the lady.

Well, an eagle eye fan spotted that the wallpaper on her phone was a still from Bhula Dunga. As we know, it was late Sidharth Shukla and her first project after Bigg Boss 13. The song completed three years of late. Fans saw the wallpaper and posted this on social media.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about the SidNaaz tag. She said that while it was a moniker for many, it was a relationship that she had lived. She told Face magazine, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything." The lady's debut Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh did a business of over Rs 50 crores at the box office.