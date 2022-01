View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Memes have always been one of the most entertaining things about social media. Adding music to meme makes it all the more fun. That's exactly what Yashraj Mukhate did, and struck gold when he decided to use Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta' rant from Bigg Boss 13. This time, Shehnaaz and Yashraj have collaborated for yet another new mashup featuring herself and Mukhate giving a quirky spin to her yet another 'Boring Day Boring People' rant from Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz has lent her voice to the track along with Mukhate and can also be seen dancing on it. The video also features Arti Singh whose expressions are on point.