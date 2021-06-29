Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her transformation and weight loss journey; says, 'Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai'

In Bigg Boss 13, she used to look quite different. In a YouTube live session, she said that her Bigg Boss 13 look was her 'favourite look'. She also addressed the elephant in the room when she spoke about only slim girls getting work in the industry.

BollywoodLife | June 29, 2021 7:57 PM IST