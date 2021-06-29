videos

Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her transformation and weight loss journey; says, 'Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai'

In Bigg Boss 13, she used to look quite different. In a YouTube live session, she said that her Bigg Boss 13 look was her 'favourite look'. She also addressed the elephant in the room when she spoke about only slim girls getting work in the industry.

BollywoodLife   |    June 29, 2021 7:57 PM IST

As you might be aware, Shehnaaz Gill has lost quite a lot of weight over the past year or so. In Bigg Boss 13, she used to look quite different. In a YouTube live session, she said that her Bigg Boss 13 look was her ‘favourite look’. She added, “I can be that Shehnaaz anytime. However, then I won’t get much work. Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai (Only slim girls work in the industry).” She also spoke about her recent photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. Have a look.

