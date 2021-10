Shehnaazgill :

Diljit and team ne mujhe bohooot protect krke rakha tha.

Diljit : Shehnaaz kisibhi baccheko 2 min m chup kra saktihe#ShehnaazGill#HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/OqNCT75DAQ — Mahim.ajju❤️? (@Mahim_Ajju1) October 9, 2021

It looks like Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh have formed a strong mutual admiration club after working together in the upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which also costars Sonam Bajwa. During a promotional interview for the film, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her experience of working in the Punjabi film, she wasted no time in stating how went out of the way to help her feel protected on the sets, which would also come as a huge relief to her and Sidharth Shukla's fans, who know the kind of trauma she must've gone through post the latter's untimely demise. Watch the video above... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill falls while bashing Honsla Rakh costar Diljit Dosanjh up in new viral video – can you guess why? Watch Now