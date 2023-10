Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her upcoming new movie Thank You For Coming. And she stole the thunder at the special screening of the new movie.

Shehnaaz Gill is a true blue Punjabi kudi who won hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The girl has come a long long way and is now anticipating her upcoming new movie release, Thank You For Coming which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila to name a few. The film is about Bhumi's character finally having an orgasm during a one-night stand amidst her wedding preparations. The chick-flick is the talk of the town these days. Today, a special screening of Thank You For Coming was conducted in the city and Shehnaaz stole the show with her Bhangra. Dhol was kept for the grand entry of the leading ladies of the movie. And Shehnaaz brought out her Punjabi Kudi avatar and danced her heart out. Watch the video above.

Shehnaaz's fans are super happy to see her enjoy herself and are heaping praises on her. They are rejoicing as Shehnaaz looks genuinely happy and is enjoying to her heart's content. Thank You For Coming is releasing on 6th October. It is directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The movie has received a positive response at TIFF.