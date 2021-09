View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left every heartbroken. Nobody could have ever imagined him leaving so soon. Many have revealed that Shehnaaz Gill is completely shattered. She was very close to Sidharth and Abu Malik even mentioned that she wanted to marry Sidharth. Shehnaaz had recently appeared with Yashraj Mukhate in Janice Sequeira's show where she spoke about her bond with Sidharth Shukla. Janice has now shared the video and it is so heartbreaking. We miss you, Sidharth Shukla! Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rahul Mahajan and Aly Goni share how Shehnaaz Gill is dealing with this loss; say, 'Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya'