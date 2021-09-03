Shershaah: Kiara Advani's little fan recreates the emotional climax of the film and you'll be stunned by her talent — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra and kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

Shershaah has won hearts all over. The movie about late Captain Vikram Batra is getting love for its performances, script and music. Kiara Advani who has played the role of Dimple Cheema made us cry with her emotional performance. Now, a little girl Kiara Khanna has recreated the climax scene wearing a white kurta and red dupatta like the actress in the movie. You will be surprised to see how beautifully she brings forth the emotions. She can cry like a pro actress. Shershaah has become the most watched Hindi movie of the year, and praise is over-flowing for the two. Also Read - Kiara Advani is the new Nayanthara! Actress hikes her fee for Telugu films?