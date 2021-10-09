View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Ever since Raj Kundra's was arrested in the porn apps case, his wife, Shilpa Shetty, has constantly been at the receiving end of a majority of the public's ire because... well, the woman is always to blame in our society, right? Now that Raj Kundra has finally been released on jail, you'd expect the trolling to die down, but no. Kundra was again made the target of trolls recently when a video of hers from the sets of Super Dancer 4 started doing the rounds on social media, where all she was doing was laughing and smiling with the paparazzi on scene. The trolls wasted no time in reminding her what Raj Kundra is accused of, sending out a message that she doesn't even have a right to be happy for her husband's alleged crimes. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan always knew Salman Khan would stand by his side through 'thick and thin' and Bhai has proved it – watch THROWBACK video