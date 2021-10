View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The ‘In Da Getto’ trend is spreading like wild fire across social media, with people going all out with their whacky steps on J Balvin and Skrillex’s popular song. Now, Shilpa Shetty has also joined the trend, and her quirky dance moves prove that she can be simultaneously funny and sensuous sans breaking a sweat. Shilpa Shetty can be seen grooving to the hook step from the ‘In Da Getto’ trend inside her vanity van. Watch her Instagram reel above... Also Read - 'That's an awful pose,' Sara Ali Khan gets massively trolled as she makes an appearance on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture with Janhvi Kapoor