videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed that son Aryan Khan considers him his superhero – watch

Videos

Aryan Khan drug case: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office in relation to her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son - Watch

Songs

Aila Re Aillaa song: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Singham rock the dance floor with their signature moves

Entertainment News

After Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to launch new and upcoming hip-hop singers in his movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Shocking! Vijay Deverakonda posts video of him sharing his bed with a mystery person - can you guess? Watch

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a video on social media which shows him sharing his bed with someone.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    November 9, 2021 8:39 PM IST

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following. Recently, his video lying on his bed is viral on social media. Surprisingly, in the video, we see someone sharing the same bed with Deverakonda. Well, do not think extra because that isn't the truth. The bed is shared by none other than his brother Anand Deverakonda. The video was taken at a hotel in Vizag, as part of Pushpaka Vimanam promotions, Vijay Deverakonda came up with a quirky video. In the video, teasing his brother by calling his character name ‘Sundar’, Vijay Deverakonda questions Anand as to why is he next to him and where is his wife? Anand Deverakonda then jokingly said that his wife has eloped. Take a look at the video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all