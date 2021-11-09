Vijay Deverakonda has shared a video on social media which shows him sharing his bed with someone.

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following. Recently, his video lying on his bed is viral on social media. Surprisingly, in the video, we see someone sharing the same bed with Deverakonda. Well, do not think extra because that isn't the truth. The bed is shared by none other than his brother Anand Deverakonda. The video was taken at a hotel in Vizag, as part of Pushpaka Vimanam promotions, Vijay Deverakonda came up with a quirky video. In the video, teasing his brother by calling his character name ‘Sundar’, Vijay Deverakonda questions Anand as to why is he next to him and where is his wife? Anand Deverakonda then jokingly said that his wife has eloped. Take a look at the video above.