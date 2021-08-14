Shraddha Kapoor is known to shower love on her fans. People will vouch that she is one of the sweetest stars around. Today, a fan met her at the airport. The young lady just could not control herself. Though she got a picture and spoke a few minutes, her excitement gave way to tears. Shraddha Kapoor calmed and pacified the young lady till she quietened down. The actress was dressed simply in a black tee and track pants. Shraddha Kapoor would have been almost unrecognizable as she hardly had any entourage with her. Check out the video below... Also Read - Salman Khan, Sherlyn Chopra, Shamita Shetty and more – Bollywood and TV celebs mercilessly trolled this week for SHOCKING reasons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor is now busy with Luv Ranjan's movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor as the main male lead. The two had been shooting in Delhi for a few days. The actress does not have any other film besides this one. This is not the first time she has won hearts with her humble attitude. The actress has not signed on any other movies. In fact, there have been rumours of her planning to tie the knot with rumoured beau ace photographer Rohan Shreshta.

The two had been in Delhi for a month for the shoot. The past few years have been great for the actress with movies like Saaho, Chhichhore and Stree. She has been recognized as one of the most bankable actresses commercially and performance-wise. We are sure the young lady is wondering if it was all a dream.