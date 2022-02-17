videos

Watch Next

Videos

Watch: Shruti Haasan opens up on mental health; reveals how therapy changed her life

Entertainment News

Pukka Mass Pukka Local – Shruti Haasan's THROWBACK dance rehearsal video for Gabbar Singh, evokes MASSIVE nostalgia of her sizzling chemistry with Pawan Kalyan

Entertainment News

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shares her 'very scary' experience of Cyclone Tauktae; thanks god that it didn't happen when she was alone

Trailers

Vakeel Saab Trailer: Pawan Kalyan's remake of Pink takes the Amitabh Bachchan starrer in a decidedly different but equally powerful direction

Shruti Haasan: 'I'd rather be rejected for who I am rather than being accepted for something that I'm not [Exclusive]

Talking to Bollywood Life, Shruti Haasan said that she feels good when people tell her that they like the way she is putting herself out there, which helps her developing a connection with them.

BollywoodLife   |    February 17, 2022 5:21 PM IST

Shruti Haasan doesn't shy away from speaking her mind with confidence irrespective of what people perceive of her. She took a self-imposed sabbatical from movies in 2017 and returned to mainstream cinema in 2020. Her decision to give herself a break made a lot of people think that she's crazy. But it turned in favour for Shruti who has now stopped getting affected by what people think about her. Talking to Bollywood Life, Shruti said that she would rather be rejected than being accepted for something that she's not. She feels good when people tell her that they like the way she is putting herself out there, which helps her developing a connection with them. She will now be seen playing the lead character of Meetu in the web series Bestseller, which also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all