Shruti Haasan: 'I'd rather be rejected for who I am rather than being accepted for something that I'm not [Exclusive]

doesn't shy away from speaking her mind with confidence irrespective of what people perceive of her. She took a self-imposed sabbatical from movies in 2017 and returned to mainstream cinema in 2020. Her decision to give herself a break made a lot of people think that she's crazy. But it turned in favour for Shruti who has now stopped getting affected by what people think about her. Talking to Bollywood Life, Shruti said that she would rather be rejected than being accepted for something that she's not. She feels good when people tell her that they like the way she is putting herself out there, which helps her developing a connection with them. She will now be seen playing the lead character of Meetu in the web series Bestseller, which also stars , , Gauahar Khan, and Sonalee Kulkarni.