Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan is one couple everyone is shipping. We know the craze for cricketer and actress relationships in India. Shubman Gill is playing in the third Test Vs Australia in Indore. The cricketer was near the boundary line and the crowd kept on chanting the name of Sara Ali Khan. They were saying, "Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Jaisi Ho." It seems Shubman Gill began blushing seeing this. Commentator and India's great Sunil Gavaskar scolded him for calling the physio in the middle of the over when he got hurt after a dive-in. He said it was not needed. Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan BREAKS SILENCE on viral pic with Sara Ali Khan; says, 'I am surprised...'