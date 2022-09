Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: When Shehnaaz Gill told Salman Khan, 'King toh ek he tha'; Check out SidNaaz's most precious moments from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were shipped ever since they participated in the reality show. However, the two never came out in the open officially about their relationship. So when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport together, Sidnaaz fans were in a frenzy and were elated to know that their favourite couple from TV are finally dropping clear hints about being a couple. However, the happiness was short-lived as Sidharth suddenly left for the heavenly abode on September 2, 2021, post a massive heart attack. However, their fans have kept the fondest SidNaaz memories and moments alive and a video of one such precious time is viral right now on Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary. Take a look. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Devoleena Bhattacharjee fondly remembers the Bigg Boss 13 star, 'I smile thinking about how he...'