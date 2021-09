View this post on Instagram A post shared by BB TADKA TIMES (@riyaziyabano)

As Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains were taken to the crematorium, Shehnaaz Gill reached the location along with her brother Shehbaz. The visuals are devastating as Shehnaaz Gill could not hold back her emotions. Crying inconsolably, Shehnaaz Gill appeared totally shattered. Shehnaaz Gill was closest to Sidharth Shukla and his untimely demise has come as a major shock to her. It is a terrifying loss for her and may god give her strength to sail through tough times. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: A distraught looking Shehnaaz Gill at the late actor's last rites will shatter your heart - view pics