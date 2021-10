View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iamsiddnaz (@iamsiddnaaz_)

An old video of Shehnaaz Gill posing in a red chood has resurfaced on the internet again. We see the Honsla Rakh actress dressed in a traditional wear and sweetly posing for the camera. However, this video of her has reminded fans of Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz shippers are getting all emotional calling her 'Sid ki Sana'. One comment read, "I wish ..I can see her like this with sidharth." Another comment read, "Sid ki Sana miss who din jab asa hota." Watch the video above. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's most memorable moments that prove they were each other's Habit