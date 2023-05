Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan won hearts of music video as he dedicated a qawwali for the younger Punjabi singer who left us too soon

It has been a year since the demise of Sidhu Moosewala. The Punjabi singer passed away at the age of 29 leaving millions of music lovers distraught in India and over the world. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who was doing a concert in California in the US dedicated a qawwali to the late singer. Music lovers have appreciated this gesture of the singer. The video is going viral on social media all over. Sidhu Moosewala was known for his powerful rap and his lyrics which were strong social commentary.