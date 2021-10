Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on 2nd September 2021. It was a sudden and the most tragic news that came out that day. While it is still difficult to cope or come to terms with his demise, Sidharth Shukla left behind countless memories to make SidHearts and SidNaaz fans smile. We came across one such video featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. It is a throwback from the time when they had been locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth played a game of 'this or that' with Shehnaaz. It seems he wanted to know her better, and hence they had this fun game. Sidharth kept giving options to Shehnaaz. and the gorgeous actress answered them with utmost sincerity. This is one such SidNaaz moment that, we know, you all will cherish forever. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rhea Chakraborty offered a whopping amount for Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember Sidharth Shukla and more