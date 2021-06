Sivakarthikeyan showcases his unseen side of life through a beautiful lockdown video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sivakarthikeyan Doss (@sivakarthikeyan)

Popular Kollywood star, Sivakarthikeyan, who is known for delivering hits like Remo, Velaikkaran and many others, has shown the unseen side of his life through a beautiful video. The actor has shared the video of his garden with the audience, where he revealed that he has cultivated all the vegetations in the garden and dreams of planting more. He requested his fans to stay safe and confidently said that the lives of all will soon turn positive like the green on his farm. On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Doctor, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela, Srinidhi Shetty and more gorgeous beauties who are all set to make their Kollywood debut