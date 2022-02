View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are doing Smart Jodi on Star Plus. The show will go on air from this weekend. This is the couple's first project together. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December. In the promo she is looking great in a sea green Benarasi saree with loads of jewellery. Vicky Jain is dapper in a black suit. She says that as a woman she had a set definition of love but Vicky Jain changed it for her. She revealed he has loved her like no man before. Ankita Lokhande said that he has been with her through thick and thin. The show also has other couples like Aishwarya Sharma - Neil Bhatt, Rahul Mahajan - Natalya and others.