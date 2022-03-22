videos

Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy, Here's a list of actresses who are expecting this year - Watch

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    March 22, 2022 8:30 PM IST

List of actresses who are expecting this year : Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, on Monday, announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post wherein the actress was laying on a couch and flaunting her baby bump along with Anand Ahuja. Soon after the announcement, friends, family and fans started to congratulate the couple. Well, let us tell you that Sonam isn't the only actress who is pregnant right now. The list of of actresses who are soon to be mothers, is a long one which also includes comedy queen Bharti Singh and actress Kajal Aggarwal. So, in this video we will be telling you the list of famous Bollywood actresses who are expecting this year. Watch full video.

