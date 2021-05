View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actor has been winning our hearts with his philanthropic work amid COVID-19 crisis. Recently told media that either Sonu Sood or should be made the Prime Minister of India for their efforts during these tough times. And today one of the pap asked the actor that whether he would like to run for the post of PM, he politely replied in Hindi, “Hum aam aadmi hi achein hain ( I am better as a commoner)." Well, once again Sonu proved a how he is man with a golden heart. Also Read - Sonu Sood arranged an entire oxygen plant from France to aid him in his fight against COVID-19 on desi shores