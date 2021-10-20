And so it begins! Get ready as our song - #AilaReAillaa is all set to come out tomorrow!#Sooryavanshi in cinemas this Diwali, 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/KqteAZR5AJ — (@karanjohar) October 20, 2021

While everyone wondered why is missing from the Sooryavanshi promotions and waited with bated breath for the makers to reveal something about the film, the wait now finally is over. Akshay had promised that he will start promotions with a bang from October 21 and he has kept his promise. The first song from the film, which brings together Singham Ajay Devgn, Simmba Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar and touted to be a party song, Aila Re Aillaa is all set to hit screens tomorrow, October 21. The song seems to be a remix of Akshay's own song Aila Re Aila from his film Khatta Meetha. Well, not surprising considering Karan Johar's the producer. Let's hope it is a good remix, if at all.