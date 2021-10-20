Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn all set to unleash the biggest party anthem of the year - watch teaser

The first song from the film, which brings together Singham Ajay Devgn, Simmba Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar and touted to be a party song, Aila Re Aillaa is all set to hit screens tomorrow, October 21.