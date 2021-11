View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

's son and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were seen arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark their attendance. The two were arrested by the agency in the drugs case. While Aryan paid no heed to the paparazzi and walked straight past them, Arbaaz, however, couldn't escape, thanks to his father Aslam Merchant. As Arbaaz and his father stepped out of the NCB office, his father pulled Arbaaz to pose for the paparazzi. An embarrased and frustrated Arbaaz facepalmed and shouted 'Stop it dad' and left while the paparazzi shared a good laugh over the uncanny incident. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case controversy: Sanjay Gupta asks 'Who compensates for what he went through?' as court says 'no evidence found' against Shah Rukh Khan's son