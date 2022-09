Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Brahmastra set for the biggest opening of 2022, Urvashi Rautela trolled by cricket fans and more

, who is all set to make her acting debut with 's The Archies, was spotted at the airport on Thursday. The popular star kid and 's daughter was returning home from London. She chose a white crop top and black trousers for her classy and casual airport look. Fans have been going gaga over her perfect curves and pictures and videos of Suhana Khan's latest airport look have gone viral. The new actress on the block was thronged by paparazzi but she remained unfazed as she made her way to the car. So far, Suhana has never even reacted to papz or waved at them during these regular spotting. Check out the video here. Also Read - Ananya Panday or Suhana Khan – who will marry first? BFF Shanaya Kapoor reveals their wedding plans