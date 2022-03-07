Talking to Bollywood Life and India.com, Sunny Leone takes pride in whatever work she has done in the industry so far, which she believes that has led her to a substantial role in her upcoming web series Anamika.

has been in the industry for nearly a decade now and she has become one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood. She takes pride in whatever work she has done in the industry so far, which she believes that has led her to a substantial role in her upcoming web series Anamika. When Sunny was asked about being typecast or the industry looking at her in a certain way, be it for her dance numbers or sensuous roles, she told Bollywood Life/India.com, 'Everything I have done in the past has led me to a show like Anamika.' She is also happy with the way things have worked out for her in the industry.