Surbhi Chandna looks visibly awkward as paparazzi ask her to pose as she rushes for a loo break – watch

Telly star Surbhi Chandna found herself in a tricky situation when she was caught by the paparazzi on her shoot location at the wrong moment. As she rushed to her vanity van, the shutterbugs kept on insisting her to pose for the photographs. But little did they know that Surbhi was going for a loo break and couldn't fulfill their request. As they continued to ask her to pose, Surbhi had no option but to signal them that she desperately wants to use the washroom. She looked visibly awkward and annoyed. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra protects GF Tejasswi Prakash, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sodhi and Iyer enjoy Iftaar and more